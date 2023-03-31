Flag raising ceremony marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - April 1st will mark the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Allen County Children Services kicked it off with a ceremonial flag raising.
Firefighters presented the American and Children's Memorial Flag, which is a symbol for the protection of children and young people from all forms of violence. Child Abuse Prevention Month is recognized across the country with the goal to raise awareness and prevent child abuse. On average, nearly five children die each day in the United States due to abuse or neglect, and Allen County officials are looking to end the cycle.
"I wanted to start off Child Abuse Prevention Month in April with a flag raising to really remember all those children that have been victims of violence in our community or victims of abuse and neglect and so it was just a way of remembering those children and hopefully getting the community together to work for prevention of it happening," said Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services.
Allen County Children Services will continue their work throughout the month. On April 6th they will hold a special community for kids breakfast with State Representative Susan Manchester as the keynote speaker.