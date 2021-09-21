After a dry month so far, a slow-moving front and developing weather system is set to deliver a widespread, soaking rain to the area. Rain totals of 2-4" are expected. While the dry antecedent conditions should limit a widespread concern, heavy rainfall rates could create localized areas of flooding. As a result, a flood watch is in place along and north of U.S. 30. from this evening through Wednesday night. Check those sump pumps and clean out any storm drains!
Our Tuesday is starting off relatively nice with mainly dry skies and a few peeks of sunshine. The majority of the morning will be dry with only a spotty shower threat. However, some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity should increase on the radar during the afternoon hours. Highs top out in the upper 70s - 80° where more sun develops.
Expect heavy bands of rain and thunderstorms this evening, particularly for locations west of Lima. These could lead to flash flooding where they develop. The rain will continue to expand and become widespread overnight. Storms will stay below severe levels.
Wednesday should be a very wet day with showers all day long. Expect the coolest weather day since May with temperatures only in the 50s much of the day!
Scattered showers will continue Wednesday night and into the first half of Thursday as the storm system lifts through the Great Lakes. Highs for some locations will struggle to hit 60° Thursday afternoon. Some sunshine should work in from south to north later in the day.
Friday looks gorgeous. Skies look sunny and temperatures rebound nicely into the lower 70s. Make those outdoor plans!!
An upper low is forecast to dive out of Canada into the Great Lakes Saturday. This will further reinforce pleasant temperatures into the area. A few showers are possible Saturday, but a lot of dry hours and periods of sun are still expected. Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend with sunshine and highs near or just shy of 70°. Not bad at all for the first weekend of fall!
The early part of next week brings sensational fall weather with sunshine and optimal temperatures to get outside.