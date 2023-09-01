September 1, 2023 Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – Akil Larry Joseph, 32, and Alexa Marie Logan, 31, both of Homestead, Florida, were each sentenced on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Donald C. Nugent to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of cyberstalking and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.
According to court documents, from November 2021 to July 2022, Joseph and Logan sent numerous threatening communications, via email and telephone, to multiple victims in the Northern District of Ohio, including an FBI agent, with the intent to obtain money from the victims. Over the course of an approximately two-year period, multiple communications sent by the couple, primarily via email, came to contain increasingly harassing and aggressive language, rhetoric, and tone.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Joyce and Peter E. Daly.