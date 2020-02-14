Flu hospitalizations in Ohio on the rise reports Department of Health

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the number of people hospitalized for the flu is increasing.

For the first full week of February, almost 1,000 people were reported hospitalized, the most in one week for this flu season. A total of more than 5,000 people have been hospitalized since the end of September. That's more than double the patients reported during the flu season this time last year. It's not too late to get a flu shot if you prefer. Also be sure to stay home if you feel sick, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, wash your hands often, and avoid touching your face after touching objects.

 

