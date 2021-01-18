Our Monday is starting off with icy conditions on side streets and parking lots. Be careful if you are heading out, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect flurries and brief snow showers off and on throughout the day. Temperatures hold steady in the 30-32° range.
A few flurries remain possible tonight, but those should dissipate before sunrise Tuesday. It appears our skies will brighten up on Tuesday with periods of sunshine expected, along with dry conditions. It remains cold with highs near freezing.
A weak wave will bring a few snow showers Tuesday night. A dusting of snow will be possible, just enough to create isolated slick spots.
The extended forecast has been drying up in recent days, and we now expect a dry pattern from Wednesday through Sunday. The warmest day arrives Thursday, when numbers briefly spike to the lower 40s. Other-wise, it's a seasonable weather pattern as temperatures turn colder again for the weekend. Right now, it appears a more organized system will bring a wintry mix transitioning to all rain next Monday. The waiting game continues for any noteworthy snowfall this month.