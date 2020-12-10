Areas of dense fog have developed across the area this morning. This could lead to isolated black ice on bridges and overpasses. The fog will dissipate as we progress through the morning, giving way to a mostly sunny and pleasant day. High temperatures are forecast to soar into the lower 50s.
We have another chance to see the northern lights tonight. The geomagnetic storm hit Earth later than forecast, which means our best viewing will actually be this evening after sunset through around midnight. Skies should be mostly clear this evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Friday's weather will be even warmer, as temperatures reach the middle 50s. Expect skies to cloud over by the afternoon as we watch our next system develop to our west.
Saturday still looks like a wet day. Expect numerous showers and increasingly breezy winds. Wind gusts may exceed 30mph. Highs will soar to 54-60° area-wide, incredibly mild for mid-December! Rain showers will exit Saturday night, with mainly dry weather Sunday. While a few flurries could fly, we do not expect anything measurable.
Colder, but more seasonable temperatures return next week. If you are looking for any real snow chances, the waiting game continues. A weak rain/snow chance is showing up Wednesday, but most of next look rather quiet. There are signs that the week of Christmas will bring an increasingly active storm track our way.