Food giveaway helps Lima families put food on the table

Lima residents were able to get some free food in order to feed their families on Labor Day.
The Restoration House of Lima gathered food in cooperation with the West Ohio Food Bank in order to give to back to community members who may be struggling to put food on their table. Food was gathered from donations, Walmart, Sam's Club, Meijer, the West Ohio Food Bank -- and Trinity United Methodist Church. A variety of items were available to take, from vegetables to bread, and even sweets and chicken.
"We stock out pantries and our refrigerators and our freezers, and all of the excess we bring out to the community." said Bobbie Nevarez, Restoration House of Lima Administrator. "It's distribution to anybody that wants anything, and I'm proud to say today that I bet we got between 50 to 100 rotisserie chickens. So there are a lot of chicken going around Lima right now."
The event lasted until they were out of food to give out.