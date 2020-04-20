Food truck offering their food to truckers on I-75

If you have been travelling south on I-75 near Findlay, you may have noticed a food truck parked in one of the rest stops.
That truck is Lollipops Tacones, offering a bite to eat for truckers that are making a stop on their route down I-75.
Owner Amy Johnson decided to park her truck at the rest stop near mile marker 153 to support those continuing to do their jobs and transporting goods during this COVID-19 pandemic.
"My dad drove trucks for 35 years, and I know that if it was my dad out here and hungry, I want to do what I could to help him out," Johnson said. "Plus, they’re bringing our stuff to us, and we should make sure that they’re taken care of too."
The food truck plans to be there every day to make food for those who are interested.