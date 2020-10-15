Ford donates PPE to City of Lima

Ford Motor Company made the pledge to produce 100 million masks through the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, they donated 100 thousand of those masks to the City of Lima. Those will be distributed through the utilities customer service department.
"The need was there in the country and Ford has a history of responding to the needs that the communities have," Mike Felix said, Ford Director of Manufacturing. "And we were very proud to be able to tackle some of our manufacturing expertise and swap it to producing PPE."
Ford has also been able to produce other items of PPE and has helped with the construction of ventilators, when they were at a shortage, at the beginning of the pandemic.
So it comes as no surprise, the type of impact Ford has had on the recent economy. A study completed by Boston Consulting Group shows the role Ford plays in economic growth and automobile leadership.
Ford’s staple is their F-Series truck. And the Lima Ford Plant is responsible for the motors that go into those trucks, the 2.7-Liter EcoBoost V6 engine. Since 1957 the Lima Plant has produced 44 million engines.
"We started producing the new 2.7-Liter EcoBoost for the F-Series in 2014," said Felix. "We made some upgrades for the 2021 program."
Lima produces 30 percent of all F-Series truck engines. So what is the impact of that? According to the study for every Ford employee working on the F-Series it creates 13 to 14 jobs. Lima employs between 1400 and 1500 people. Over 7,000 employees in Ohio equates to the creation of about 78,000 jobs.
"It’s a huge proud point for me—pride point," said Felix. "I worked four and a half years in Lima. And it’s an honor to be able to come back and talk about the pride that we have on building engines in Ohio.
Overall, the study found that in 2019 Ford contributed 100 billion dollars to the U.S. GDP. Half of that is made up from the F-Series trucks which is directly related to the employees of the Lima Plant.