Ford enters into contract with Lima Memorial to get employees tested for COVID-19

A Lima hospital and the Ford Engine Plant have entered into an agreement to keep employees safe.
Ford announced employees will now be tested for COVID-19 at the Lima Memorial Hospital. Employees can get a test if they are showing symptoms of the coronavirus. There are about 1,500 employees at the engine plant. If they have symptoms they can go to a designated site for swab testing. Ford also says they continue with daily health checks including temperature taking. Face masks are required inside the plant and for certain jobs, safety glasses with face shields are required.
Ford also has contracts with local hospitals to test employees in Cleveland, southeast Michigan, Louisville, Kansas City, and Chicago areas.