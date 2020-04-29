Ford Lima Plant preparing safe, gradual return to work

Manufacturing businesses are set to open on May 4th in Ohio, though the Ford plant in Lima will take their time in getting things up and running.
Ford's UAW president said the plant is planning a staged approach before ramping up production. A few people will come in on May 4 to prepare things and the process will be gradual in bringing everyone back. The president said Ford has a real focus on safety and attention to detail. Ford plans on following all of Ohio's guidelines to begin work and are adding more. On top of setting up a screening area, employees take a daily survey online to say how they feel.
"I've been briefed on some of those changes to expect," Mike Copeland said, president of the UAW Local 1219. "You know, how you do your breaks, how you interact with people all throughout your workday. Some of the simplest things you take for granted that we used to be accustom to, now are going to change."
Communication has been a focus since production has stopped at Ford. The UAW was in the middle of local contract negotiations. They were also preparing for officer elections.
Ford employees have also been donating food and hygiene products to those members in need during the pandemic. Leftover items will be donated to a local food pantry or food bank.