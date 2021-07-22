Our Thursday is off to a very nice start! Many locations are waking up in the 50s! Expect low humidity levels through the day and temperatures reaching 80°. Some haziness will stick around, but air quality concerns are minor locally today.
Tonight remains quiet with comfortable lows in the lower 60s.
Friday, a few showers and storms could sneak in, especially locations north and west of Lima. Right now, data suggests more sunshine returns Friday evening with very minimal rain chances.
Much more humid over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Much of the time looks dry. The best chance for widely scattered storms arrives Saturday night through Sunday morning along a frontal boundary.
Hot and fairly humid next week. Nothing record breaking by any means, but daily highs will run a few degrees above average in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure should provide mostly dry conditions through mid-week, then some storms could sneak in toward Thursday.