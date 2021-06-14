After a hot and humid weekend, conditions turn progressively cooler and more comfortable through midweek.
For our Monday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies through the day. A low chance exists for a shower later in the afternoon toward the evening. It will become breezy with gusts up to 25mph from the northwest.
Chances for an isolated shower increase slightly for the evening as a weak shortwave moves through, but any shower would be very brief in nature. A good part of the area stays dry. Skies should become clear after midnight as the weak wave departs. Lows drop to the upper 50s.
Tuesday will start with sunny skies, then partly cloudy for the afternoon. One more weak shortwave will sneak in late in the day, possibly sparking off a couple brief showers. Expect a pleasant day with upper 70s for highs.
Wednesday and Thursday look spectacular with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures! Highs reach the upper 70s Wednesday and lower 80s Thursday. Morning lows will drop to the 50s.
We will track our next front on Friday which brings us the next best chance for showers and storms.