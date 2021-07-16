Our Friday is off to a damp start with pockets of sprinkles and light rain around. It remains a wet day with off and on rounds of showers. Expect some embedded thunderstorms later on, especially south and east. Highs for most will stay in the 70s, with a few areas further south briefly hitting the 80s.
The severe threat is low, and situated along and south of Lima. Given the clouds and shower activity, it will be difficult to get enough instability for stronger storms. However, there may be enough fuel in our southern areas to get localized strong winds with any storms this evening.
Overall, the highest threat for localized heavy rain will be from late afternoon through tonight. Rainfall totals are forecast to be higher southeast of Lima, where 1 to 3" of rain could fall. Those areas are also under a flash flood watch. From Lima and northwest, around 1" or so will be possible.
Finally, Saturday brings improving weather! The morning hours will start cloudy as we see showers become spotty in nature. By afternoon, some sunshine will mix in with the clouds. Isolated coverage of showers and storms, but we expect a lot of dry time for outdoor plans! Highs will reach the upper 70s to 80°.
Sunday looks great! Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.
A gorgeous stretch of July weather continues through at least mid next week! Dry and sunny with tolerable humidity levels. Daily highs will range in the 80s, with comfortable nights in the low to mid 60s. A few showers or storms could sneak in Thursday and Friday, but even that does not appear to be anything significant or organized.