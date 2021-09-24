You can leave the rain gear at home today as bright sunshine returns along with a nice temperature rebound. Highs today will soar to the lower 70s. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy at 10 to 15 mph.
Expect very nice weather for area high school football games this evening. This is really our first "fall-like" Friday night of weather. Expect 60s for much of the evening, perhaps some 50s as the games wrap up.
After a nice evening, clouds will quickly race in overnight. A band of rain showers should begin working into the area toward 5am from the west. Rain will fall area-wide as a cold front passes during the morning hours Saturday, but the duration will only be a few hours. Generally, the rain looks to be out of the area by 11am. By afternoon, we replace the umbrella for the sunglasses with partly cloudy skies. Terrific weather for those afternoon and evening plans. Highs will only hit the upper 60s.
Sunday looks sunny with warmer highs in the lower half of the 70s. Get used to that type of weather. The forecast shows sunny skies each and every day next week. Highs should reach the 70s each day. This forecast is exactly what we need to dry things out from our soggy past several days.