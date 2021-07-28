A warm and quiet Wednesday morning across the area. Expect warm and muggy weather today, but close to normal for late July. A nearby front could spark an isolated storm or two during the afternoon and evening, but many locations stay dry. Highs top out in the upper 80s.
It is very late tonight that we eye the threat for strong storms to dive in from the northwest. A complex of severe storms is forecast to roll through Wisconsin into southern Michigan, then start to weaken some as it rolls through northwest Ohio after 3AM into 8AM Thursday. There is a risk for localized damaging wind gusts, and many areas could see rather gusty winds as the activity arrives. Widespread severe is not expected thanks to the timing. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to stick around for the morning hours of Thursday.
There is even greater uncertainty in Thursday afternoon and evening, because the morning round of storms will impact what happens later on. If the storms can diminish fast, new storms could fire toward the afternoon with another severe threat from mainly Lima and southward. If scattered rain and storms linger much of the morning, this should greatly limit our threat later in the day. Right now, it seems areas closer to I-70 will have a better threat for Thursday afternoon compared to our area. Again, an ever evolving forecast.
Finally, this all clears out of here Thursday evening, and paves the wave for much better weather! A prolonged stretch of below normal temperatures is in the cards - lasting from Friday through the middle of next week. Most days will not escape the 70s, and several nights will drop into the 50s. There could be a few showers Sunday, but a mostly dry stretch of weather is expected. This looks like longest stretch of pleasant weather yet this summer.