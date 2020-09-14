LIMA, Ohio - After the passage of a cold front Sunday morning, dry and comfortable weather has returned across west-central Ohio. High pressure will provide quiet weather over the next several days. If you are craving true fall air, you will love the extended forecast as we track the coolest air mass since May!
WESTERN U.S. WILDFIRES LEADS TO "HAZY" SKY CONDITIONS
You may notice extra haziness to the sky at times today and through the week despite the absence of clouds. Some of the western wildfire smoke has been pulled into the upper layers of the atmosphere thanks to westerly jet stream winds. This will not in any way affect our air quality here at the ground level.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TODAY: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures. High near 73F.
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 46F.
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 75F.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 51F.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High 80F.
HURRICANE TO STRIKE THE GULF COAST:
Tropical Storm Sally will likely strengthen to a category 1 storm as it begins to make a landfall late tonight into Tuesday northeast of New Orleans. The biggest concern will be flooding as the storm slows to a near crawl through mid-week across Alabama into Georgia.