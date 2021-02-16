Our major winter storm brought snow totals in the 8-9" range. That is the most snow since January 20, 2019. Drifts are piling up over 2 feet in places due to the wind.
TODAY:
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few additional flurries. Winds will remain sustained 10-15mph from the northwest, with gusts around 20mph. This will continue to create blowing and drifting snow through the day. Winds will finally subside this evening and overnight.
TONIGHT:
Temperatures will likely reach the coldest levels of the winter tonight. Forecast gets us down to -1°, with wind chills as low as -18°.
OUR NEXT SYSTEM:
We are still watching for a snow chance Thursday, but uncertainty remains high. Overall, the trend on most data is shifting the system farther southeast, with our area only getting grazed with light snow. Changes are possible, and we will be fine tuning this forecast as more reliable data arrives over the next 24 hours.
The 7-day forecast shows the cold pattern staying put through Saturday, then some welcomed changes arrive next week. Temperatures look to return to the middle if not upper 30s for highs early next week. A system works through late Sunday through early Monday with a snow/rain mix. Given the cold ground in place, we would have to watch for the possibility of some freezing rain.