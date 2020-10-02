LIMA, Ohio - We received several great shots of rainbows across the area Thursday afternoon and evening as we saw intervals of showers and sunshine. Check out this stunning shot of a double rainbow taken by Krista Hughes in Kalida!
Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds through the day with less breezy winds of only 5-10mph from the northwest. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 50s, a good 10-15° below normal.
We have a chance of patchy frost tonight with numbers ranging from 35-40°. As a precaution, bring in those potted plants and cover any sensitive plants.
Saturday will bring an increase in clouds with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Light showers are expected on Sunday, making for a rather raw day. Highs will struggle in the middle to upper 50s.
The weather improves early next week. Sunshine and a southwest wind flow will bring back the 60s, with 70s forecast for next Wednesday. Another front will bring a big dip in temperatures by next Thursday (50s-60), but it appears we may warm significantly next weekend (70s) if long-range models have their way. The pattern looks very dry with rain chances next to none after Sunday.