Good morning! Our weather lately has been more reminiscent of southern California with day to day sunshine and no rain. Today's forecast brings more sunshine with afternoon highs in the middle 80s. The humidity levels stay low through the day.
Tomorrow starts to show some subtle changes. A system that is spinning across the southeast U.S. will nudge northwest closer to Ohio. This brings just enough energy for a storm or two to spark in the afternoon. The best chances will be southeast of Lima, and even there it is isolated in coverage. Most will stay dry. It's still a generally dry forecast through Saturday, but we'll carry just a slim pop-up storm chance each afternoon.
The pattern is showing some changes for late June - mainly in the precipitation department which finally may turn more active. The 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center favor slightly wetter than normal conditions here. We are in short supply of moisture this month so these are welcomed signs. In the meantime, we'll need to continue watering those gardens.