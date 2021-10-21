Our Thursday is starting off unseasonably mild with isolated pockets of showers and storms. Quick-hitting and rather spotty showers will push through the area into midday. More sunshine will break out this afternoon with minimal chances of rain. Winds become breezy, gusting around 25mph. Expect highs in the middle 60s.
A cooler air mass sinks in tonight with a cloudy sky. Lows look to settle into the middle 40s.
Friday will be quiet and somewhat chilly. Some breaks of sun in the morning, but clouds will likely dominate most of the time. Expect highs in the middle 50s. A sprinkle or two could fall, but it shouldn't impact any outdoor plans.
A look at the Friday evening football forecast shows a seasonable fall night with cloudy skies and generally dry conditions. Temperatures will fall from the lower 50s into the 40s during the games - dress warmly.
Temperatures will actually be right at the seasonal normal this weekend. There are even low chances for frost Friday and Saturday night, but it all depends on cloud coverage. Expect a "decent" day Saturday with some periods of sun. A stray passing shower is possible, but generally it looks dry. Sunday, we track our next system on its approach. Showers appear likely to arrive at some point Sunday afternoon.
Next week starts wet with showers likely on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, then a strong front brings more showers on Thursday. Temperatures overall look to run slightly above average.