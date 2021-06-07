The week ahead will bring a "tropical-like feel" with high humidity and a storm chance showing up on a daily basis. The rains will mostly be scattered, but many areas should catch a few decent downpours through the week.
A batch of rain is lifting northward from southern Ohio this morning, and we expect shower chances to ramp up after 9AM into midday. Activity should become more isolated through the afternoon and evening with a few hit and miss downpours. Highs should top out in the lower 80s.
The isolated storm chance will fade away tonight, and we should start Tuesday off dry with partly cloudy skies. We should enjoy mostly quiet conditions Tuesday morning before a scattering of storms arrives during the afternoon hours. Some locations will stay largely dry while others catch hefty downpours. Highs should reach the middle 80s.
While storms on Tuesday will be largely in the afternoon, Wednesday could bring showers and storms in the area by the morning hours as an upper-level disturbance moves right on top of us. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected for both Wednesday and Thursday as this wave will very slowly progress through the area, but there will still be dry hours.
Right now, it appears things will start clearing out just in time for the weekend. Friday should be drier with more sun than midweek, but widely scattered storm chances remain. By Saturday and beyond, the pattern turns largely dry. Highs remain in the 80s. Potential for some cooler air is showing up toward the middle of next week.