LIMA, Ohio - Our work week is starting off on a very nice note with more seasonal temperatures and quiet weather conditions. The pleasant weather will be on borrowed time this week as summer heat and humidity will return.
Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. Highs should top out in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels.
Tonight will bring a chance to turn off the A/C with lows in the lower 60s. A few outlying spots should briefly touch the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear.
Tuesday turns slightly warmer as a subtle south wind returns. We should have even less cloud coverage than today with ample sunshine.
Wednesday brings both warmer highs and more humidity. We should see a return to 90°. Thunderstorm chances return Wednesday night as a front works in from the northwest. We will keep a daily thunderstorm chance around through the weekend, but there will be lots of dry time. It will be hot and humid each day, with the heat increasing for next weekend. Current data suggests next Sunday could bring heat indices over 100°.