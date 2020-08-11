LIMA, Ohio - After gusty thunderstorms passed through Monday evening, a quieter stretch of weather is expected over the next few days. Temperatures will stay very summer-like, but humidity levels will back off just a touch.
A powerful cluster of storms deemed a "derecho" swept across the Midwest Monday. Parts of Iowa measured 100mph wind gusts with extensive tree and crop damage. This is comparable to the derecho that hit our viewing area in June 2012. This go around, the storms lost a lot of their power as they pushed through. There were a few reports of downed trees in our viewing area.
We have removed any mention of rain in today's forecast. Expecting a partly sunny and warm day with highs in the middle 80s.
The break in the weather is great timing for another astronomical event - the Perseid meteor shower. The best time for viewing is between midnight and dawn. The number of visible meteors will be less than previous years due to moonlight, but NASA reports up to 20 meteors per hour are expected.
A dry forecast is expected through Thursday. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. Storm chances return Friday through the weekend, although it won't be enough to hamper most outdoor plans. Data suggests a nice cool-off for a few days next week.