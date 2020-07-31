LIMA, Ohio - A pleasant and dry Friday is in store, but the weekend will bring rainfall our way. Temperatures will trend well below normal to start August.
Friday Forecast: We expect highs to reach the lower 80s this afternoon underneath a partly sunny sky. The weather remains very nice for the evening hours as well.
WEEKEND: Confidence for rain this weekend has steadily increased since yesterday. Latest data now has spotty showers reaching the area by sunrise tomorrow, with spotty light rain expected during the morning hours. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon and evening, but there should be several dry hours through the day. Isolated thunderstorms may join in the mix later in the day through Saturday night. Parts of our southern viewing area are under the marginal risk for severe storms. Threats would include wind or a brief spin-up tornado, but the severe concerns are quite low. Showers and storms will be most numerous Saturday night, then become more widely scattered Sunday. We may even see periods of sun Sunday afternoon. Not a "washout" of a weekend...but it has definitely trended more unsettled for our viewing area. Great news for the farmers, but perhaps not as ideal for weekend outdoor activities. NOAA even places our area in a slight risk for excessive rainfall Saturday night, meaning rainfall could be enough in isolated spots to produce some flooding. A broad 0.50" to 1" seems like a good estimate, but localized bands of higher totals can occur.
NEXT WEEK: Just as this system exits Sunday, another system quickly moves in from the northwest. This will keep us in an unsettled regime to start off the new week. It should be noted that Monday & Tuesday will not be washouts, and there will even be periods of sunshine. Best rain chances will occur during the afternoons. This system should pull away by mid-week, with increasing sunshine and a dry forecast returning. Highs will only be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s many nights next week.
HURRICANE ISAIAS: The latest forecast has Isaias tracking from Florida's east coast all the way to the Northeast from late weekend through the middle of next week. This will bring rough seas, heavy rain, and strong winds for our nation's Eastern Seaboard. It is forecast as a category 1 hurricane for much of it's journey along the coast, eventually becoming a tropical storm as it reaches the Northeast. No impact at all for us in Ohio.