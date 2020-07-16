LIMA, Ohio - We are waking up to very warm and humid conditions to start off our day. Isolated, brief showers have been working across the viewing area, and that trend will continue through the day. There will be lots of dry hours in between the rain, and some spots may miss the rain altogether. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, but it will feel uncomfortable with high humidity.
Drier air will work in Friday with lots of sunshine. We have taken rain chances out completely for Friday and Saturday.
Prepare for a very hot and humid weekend. We are forecasting low to middle 90s. The "feels-like" temperature should easily reach 100° by Sunday.
Scattered storm chances return Sunday, and a daily threat will be with us through mid next week. Rain is needed here in west-central Ohio as we are running a deficit of 2.83" since June 1st in Lima. It does appear some areas could get soaking rains next week, but in a scattered summer-like fashion each afternoon.