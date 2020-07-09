LIMA, Ohio - A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area as the humidity will make it "feel" like 100° this afternoon. If you have to be outside, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the A/C. The graphic below shows the forecast heat indices or "feels-like" temperature this afternoon. Keep in mind the actual temperatures will be in the low-mid 90s.
The humidity will fuel more pop-up thunderstorms, very similar to the past few days. Threats will be torrential rain, lightning, along with gusty winds and hail. The slow movement and localized nature means a few spots could see impressive rain totals, while another location 2 miles down the road doesn't get a drop.
Another ozone alert has been declared for today. You can do your part to limit pollution by following these actions below.
We will get a front to move through Friday, with scattered storms mainly for the afternoon hours. Rain chances are forecast to decrease Saturday, with only an isolated shower (mainly in the morning). A slight increase in rain chances Sunday.
We are closely watching the long-range forecast, as there is potential for another heat wave later next week through the following week. Right now this is the hottest July on record for Lima, and we should (at least) end up in the top hottest based on the forecast through late month.