LIMA, Ohio - After a sweltering weekend, we can look forward to a "more bearable" week of temperatures. It is still very warm, but we have been redefining what we refer to as "hot" this summer. The 90s are not expected to return until next weekend.
On this Monday expect partly sunny skies with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. You'll will notice lower humidity levels this afternoon, making the summer heat tolerable.
Tonight will become quite comfortable, with lows expected to slip well into the 60s. Expect dry skies with just a few clouds.
Tuesday will be much like today. Changes start to arrive Tuesday evening and night as warm front lifts into the area. This will lead to scattered t-storms. Scattered is the key word yet again, meaning some locations miss out.
We will keep scattered showers and t-storms Wednesday, but there will be a lot more dry than wet weather. It appears this front will behave similar to the one that passed yesterday. It will tend to drop south of our area by Thursday and Friday, leading to another reduction in rain chances locally for late week with a touch of lower humidity.
Bottom-line, Wednesday the is main day we would have to worry about rain chances, and even then we don't see enough to merit cancelling any outdoor plans.
After the brief cool-off late week, it will turn hotter and more humid by the weekend as a ridge of hot air expands over the area. This heat aloft should act as a "cap" to keep thunderstorm chances low for most of the weekend. For now, we will keep Saturday dry, with isolated t-storms Sunday and Monday.