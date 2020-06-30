LIMA, Ohio - We are closing out the month of June on a hot note, and the heat will only increase as we head into late week. A prolonged heat wave is in the forecast.
Temperatures are headed for the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon.
With a stagnant summer weather pattern in place, an ozone alert has been issued from 8am-6pm today. Here are some voluntary actions you can take today to limit your contribution of pollutants.
Radar is showing very isolated downpours over portions of Mercer county this morning. These are feeding off higher moisture and a front situated to our southwest. Our far southwest will have potential for a few pop-up storms today, other-wise the vast majority of us remain dry with mostly sunny skies.
The UV index will be very high today, with a sunburn possible in just 15 minutes. Don't forget the sunscreen!
The heat is on for the rest of the week, and we could reach the middle 90s by our 4th of July holiday. As we settle into a long heat wave, it's a good reminder to check on your elderly neighbors and those who don't have air conditioning. Limit long duration outdoors between 10AM and 5PM. Wear light colored and light weight clothing to keep your body as cool as possible. Stay hydrated. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses.