Our Tuesday is starting off with a few scattered showers and storms rolling through. The showers should fade away by mid-morning and give way to hazy sunshine. As afternoon heat builds, the chance for pop-up storms will increase a bit later this afternoon. Localized damaging wind and flash flooding will be possible with storms later today.
The other story is the heat. A heat advisory is in effect for Lima this afternoon. Heat indices could reach up to 100°. This hot, humid air mass has also warranted an ozone alert day for Allen County.
The thunderstorm chance this evening and tonight certainly isn't clear-cut for the area. With signals for a weak boundary overhead this evening, I will keep the risk of isolated to widely scattered storms around. A weakening batch of showers and storms could then arrive late tonight, but the severe threat should be ending by time it arrives. Not everyone will get rain over the next 24 hours, but some spots may receive heavy rainfall.
Heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances stick around through late week. Each day holds a low threat for strong to severe storms. Heat index temperatures could actually exceed 100° Thursday, likely making that the hottest day of the summer. A cold front arrives Friday night into early Saturday, bringing a dry and much more comfortable weekend.
The tropics are also starting to heat up! A system over the Caribbean is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The forecast shows this system eventually tracking up the Gulf side of Florida this weekend.