LIMA, Ohio - Tuesday brought localized areas of torrential rain and gusty winds, bringing brief relief from the heat. However, many did not receive rain. The same pattern remains for the next couple of days as the heat and humidity continue.
Check out the variation in rain amounts Tuesday! The heaviest rain fell in western Putnam county, where Kalida picked up over 2" in under an hour!
The temperature trend today takes us back to the 90s. With the humidity, it will feel more like 95-98° during the afternoon. Anytime after 12pm will have potential for pop-up thunderstorms. They remain isolated to widely scattered. Threats will be torrential rain in a very short time, strong wind gusts, and isolated hail. There won't be much rhyme or reason to where these develop - just remember to head inside if you hear thunder.
Thursday will be a repeat of today. We'll watch a front approach from the west, and finally arrive Friday. This will bring more cloud cover Friday along with showers and storms becoming more numerous.
We'll keep a few showers and storms in the weekend forecast. However, it appears coverage will be widely scattered. Temperatures will be more bearable in the 80s. Heat looks to increase next week.