LIMA, Ohio - Our nice stretch of weather continues as we round out the work week. Expect plenty of sunshine with just an isolated shower or storm on the radar later today. Most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be comparable to yesterday, reaching the middle 80s. Humidity levels will stay in check, keeping the heat tolerable.
With a stagnant weather pattern, the ozone levels remain elevated and this has prompted another Ozone Action Day. Here are voluntary actions you can take to limit emissions in the air.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will be heating up with highs nearing 90°. Saturday should remain dry. The humidity levels now look to stay fairly low through tomorrow, so that should make the heat bearable.
Humidity levels will be going up for Sunday, making for a very sticky day. A front will approach the area sparking widely scattered storms. Our best chance will be during the afternoon hours. This is not a widespread event. In fact, data is not impressive at all with rain totals. There will be locations that miss out entirely. Bottom-line, do not cancel those outdoor Father's Day plans, but keep an eye on the radar! Even if rain does hit, it certainly won't last all afternoon.
A second front looks to sweep through late Monday-Tuesday, and this one looks to have a bit more moisture. Totals aren't overly high, but it appears enough to bring some relief to the recent dryness.
Trends suggest a drier outlook by mid-week, with temperatures slipping back below normal for a couple days. Putnam county will be holding their 4-H Fair next week (in a modified fashion), and the weather looks to cooperate much of the time.