LIMA, Ohio - After comfortable weather lately, you will notice changes today as heat and humidity return. This humidity will also fuel increasing storm chances.
Most of the morning today should be dry with partly sunny skies. A warm front working in by our lunch hour into the afternoon likely sparks a few storms. Data indicates additional storms will scoot across northern parts of the area this evening and overnight, with lower probabilities south. We do anticipate plenty of dry time this evening, so don't cancel plans. Keep the Your News Now Weather app handy to track the storms that develop. The environment will be conducive for any storms to produce strong winds and hail, although isolated in coverage.
The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in the standard SLIGHT risk severe category for today, with more numerous severe storms possible just north of our viewing area toward Detroit and Chicago. Wind and hail the highest risk locally.
With a front over the area Saturday, we will maintain a scattered shower and storm chance at any point throughout the day. There will certainly be dry hours, but plan on wet conditions at times. The plentiful cloud coverage should lower our severe weather potential, but an isolated strong storm with wind cannot be ruled out. Highest threat would likely be south.
Our Sunday looks mainly dry with partly sunny skies. We'll maintain an isolated storm threat, mainly south of U.S. 30.
We also expect hazy skies this weekend as the Saharan Dust Plume works northward. With some sunshine returning Sunday and beyond, this could provide opportunity to experience vivid sunrises/sunsets into early next week. The dust particles scatter the sun's light, leaving the longer wavelength red/orange to shine through. Any air quality impacts look minimal.