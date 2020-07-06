LIMA, Ohio - Sunday marked the 7th day in a row of 90° temperatures, and we will tack on many more this week. The record for consecutive 90s is 13 days, and we will get very close.
Expect temperatures to heat up very quickly today with mostly sunny skies. The heat may spark a spotty downpour or two, but the threat is low.
Today is another ozone alert day. Those with asthma or other respiratory issues will want to limit extent outdoors. Everyone can do their part in limiting amount of pollutants emitted.
Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s through the week, with Wednesday and Thursday the hottest. Some spots may reach the upper 90s those days. With a bit of humidity, the heat index will be near 100°.
The only relief from the heat would come with pop-up downpours during the heat of the afternoon. These will remain isolated through Thursday. Signs point to a cold front successfully passing Friday into Saturday. This will bring a drop in our temperatures with a greater likelihood for rain.
In the meantime, continue to find ways to beat the heat. Stay hydrated, and know the signs of heat-related illnesses.