LIMA, Ohio - Our Friday started off with patchy fog and cooler temperatures in the 60s. While the humidity will be noticeably lower today, the trade-off will be warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 80s this afternoon.
The sun, heat, and light winds all help to build up pollutants, and this has prompted an ozone alert day today. We always encourage these voluntary actions listed below to reduce pollution production.
The main story this weekend is the intense heat and humidity. While temperatures reach the low to middle 90s, the humidity will make it feel much warmer. Peak heat indices Saturday will reach 95°-100, then Sunday those values reach 100-105°. Those would be the highest levels we have seen all summer. It will be breezy Sunday, but at that point it won't bring much relief. Incorporate heat safety precautions in your weekend plans. Avoid extended periods outside during the peak heat of the day.
We will have several opportunities for thunderstorms Sunday-Wednesday. They will come in the typical hit and miss fashion, meaning some areas get a good soaking, but there are likely spots that miss out. At least this should knock our temperatures down into the upper 80s.