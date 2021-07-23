Our Friday is off to a pleasant and dry start locally. A complex of showers and storms is drifting south from southern Michigan, but will gradually fall apart as it drifts across our area. The best chance of rain will be in our northern areas, with a very low threat once you head south of Lima. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Friday 9AM
Friday 11AM
3PM

Your Friday evening looks mainly dry and warm, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out. Warm and a bit humid.

Evening Planner

A classic summer weather pattern this weekend. Heat, humidity, sunshine, and only an isolated pop-up storm chance. The best chance actually works in overnight Saturday into Sunday morning as a boundary passes through. Our area is outlined in a low (marginal) severe risk for isolated gusty winds Saturday night. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index will reach 90° Saturday, then around 95° Sunday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook
Saturday Night
Saturday Night Marginal Severe Risk

Heading to Grand Lake St. Marys or Indian Lake? Here is a look at that boating and beach forecast. Water temperatures are generally in the middle 70s.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Next week starts off sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to 90°. The saving grace is "slightly" less humidity Monday and Tuesday. A front will bring a few storm chances by Wednesday into Thursday. Latest data is suggesting somewhat cooler air could arrive later in the week.

7 Day Forecast

