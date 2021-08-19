Our Thursday is starting off with patchy fog, but there is no rain to start the day. Skies are turning sunny to the north, while clouds hold tough to the south. Expect skies to become partly cloudy areawide by afternoon. A few random, localized downpours will develop again, but there will be many spots that remain dry. Coverage of rain will be around 30%. Expect a very warm and muggy afternoon.
Rain chances decrease this evening with some sunshine around.
Friday will start off with patchy fog, but the day looks sunnier than the past few days. While a spotty storm is possible, most likely it will stay dry. Great news as the Allen County Fair officially opens at 4pm, and area high schools kick off Football Friday Night!
The weekend continues a "mainly dry" theme. A weak front will arrive Saturday evening into Sunday, possibly sparking off an isolated storm or two. Overall, most if not all of the weekend will be rain-free. Expect very warm summer weather with highs in the middle and upper 80s. It will feel like 90° with the humidity.
Next week starts off dry and hot. The heat continues through midweek as storm chances go up. A cold front should offer relief from the heat by the end of next week.