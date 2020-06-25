LIMA, Ohio - Our weather has been splendid over the past couple of days, and today offers up very similar conditions. Summer's heat and humidity return Friday, and will dominate the extended forecast.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. We will keep in the risk of a stray storm or two popping up, but most areas stay dry. Enjoy another day of low humidity and comfortable temperatures. Highs should peak in the lower 80s.
Friday starts pleasant, but ends very warm and more muggy. Highs will reach 84-89°.
The day looks largely storm-free, but we are placed in a marginal severe risk Friday night. Current data suggests a line of storms tries to work in from the north, but will be in a dissipating phase as it enters the area. Isolated strong wind gusts would be the risk, but better chances stay to our northwest.
Saturday brings out highest storm chance. This is not an all day event, but at almost anytime the risk will be present for scattered showers and storms to move across the area. Severe threat looks relatively low, but isolated strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out.
By Sunday, the front may pull far enough south to lower our storm coverage. We will call for spotty storms Sunday-Tuesday, with the idea that the forecast trends dry as we go deeper into next week. Temperatures will run slightly above average.