LIMA, Ohio - An Ozone Action Day has been declared from 8AM to 6PM. These are issued when increased amounts of ozone are expected near the ground. Emissions normally released in the air day to day from mowers, vehicles, factories, etc. are not able to readily disperse due to sinking air and light winds.
Some ways you can help limit pollutants in the air include riding to work with a friend, avoid idling your vehicle, also wait to refuel your vehicles and mow the lawn until after 6pm. Those especially with respiratory issues will want to limit time outdoors.
Our weather pattern remains similar to the past several days. We'll add just a touch more humidity today with a pop-up storm or two, mainly southeast of Lima. Most areas stay dry with partly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.
We'll hold on to a slim pop-up storm chance Friday, then we'll keep Saturday dry as we are in between systems. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine as well, with highs trending close to 90 this weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise.
Our next best chance for storms arrives Sunday afternoon along an approaching front. However, there is no need to cancel plans as this will be scattered in coverage, and mainly confined to the heat of the day. We will have several storm chances work through the area during the first half of next week. Storm coverage still looks hit and miss. The heat will gradually ease up as well, with highs closer to 80 by mid-week.