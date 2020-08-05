LIMA, Ohio - We are waking up to a fall weather preview this Wednesday morning with temperatures between 50-55°. The rest of the week brings great weather our way with comfortable temperatures and sunshine.
Your day planner shows temperatures in the upper 60s by noon, then reaching 74° by 4pm. Mostly sunny skies will become partly sunny this afternoon. Winds will be very minimal today, northwest 3-5 mph.
Tonight's lows will be nearly identical to this morning, generally between 50-55°.
A warming trend will begin Thursday, eventually taking us back above average by the weekend. Here is a look at how temperatures per day will vary from the normal this time of year.
The humidity won't really go up until Sunday. Hot and humid to begin next week. There is a small chance of rain late Saturday night and Sunday, but the best chances kick in Monday-Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms in the forecast.
Isaias is finally gone from the U.S. The storm left behind a path of downed trees and powerlines up and down the Eastern Seaboard. Several weak tornadoes also spun up in New Jersey, further adding to the damage toll. Millions were left without electricity. Check out the slew of storm reports there yesterday!