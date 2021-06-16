Beautiful weather is on tap for our Wednesday with lots of sunshine and a very comfortable day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s for the afternoon.
One more cooler night on tap before warmer air returns. Lows will settle back to the middle 50s by early Thursday.
Sunshine and a southwest wind direction will cause temperatures to jump toward the middle 80s for Thursday, but a dry air mass remains in place.
By Thursday night, a cluster of strong to severe storms will light up the radar to our west, and this will push toward northwest Ohio in a fading/weakening state Friday morning. We will likely just see a few scattered showers or thunder with this wave. As this fades out and some partial sunshine develops, more areas of storms are likely to fire later Friday afternoon and evening. This will be our main severe storm threat. Storms may only be scattered, but could bring intense wind gusts where they do develop and pass through. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under the "standard" slight severe risk, and notes damaging wind as the highest threat. The threat has potential to be upgraded as we get closer. Keep a close eye on the forecast if you have Friday evening plans.
The weekend looks mainly dry and warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some new data is suggesting the Friday night front could get stuck closer to our area Saturday instead of pushing further south. If that happens, we may need to add a storm chance. For now, we will keep consistent with previous forecast and monitor trends.
A rather potent cold front is showing up for Monday. This may actually bring a more widespread rain and storm development than the system on Friday. After this passes, a blast of cool weather (for June standards) is showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday.