LIMA, Ohio - A good looking forecast just in time for the weekend. A brief stint of heat is coming our way, but a strong cold front quickly erases the heat next week.
Our Friday has started off with patchy fog, mainly in southern parts of the viewing area. This fog should erode quickly after 8am, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. There's a 10-20% chance that a stray shower could pop-up, but it's most likely that everyone remains dry. You will notice somewhat lower humidity levels as well.
The weekend weather will be tranquil with a good dose of sunshine. We are on a warming trend, with highs near 90° by Sunday. Heat indices by then will reach the middle and upper 90s.
A cold front will reach our area Monday, leading to a likely threat of scattered storms later in the day. The front clears us by Tuesday morning, with sunshine returning along with much cooler temperatures and low humidity. Really some fantastic weather days for the our final week of July!