LIMA, Ohio - After a refreshing weekend of weather, our Monday is shaping up equally as nice! After a sunny start, skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible, but most locations will remain dry. Highs should reach the middle and upper 70s.
A dry pattern is expected to continue through the work week, along with a warming trend. Humidity levels should remain fairly low through Friday, making the heat tolerable. Humidity levels will increase next weekend as we kick off the first official weekend of summer. Thunderstorm chances will also return as a front approaches by Father's Day and Monday. We will certainly need the rain by that point.