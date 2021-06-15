A sunny and pleasant start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as the sun comes up. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s for highs today as a northerly flow from Canada continues to deliver a drier and cooler air mass! Skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon with a chance for a brief, spotty shower. A great day for outdoor activities!
The evening hours look very nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the 70s will drop rather quickly in the 60s after sunset.
Lows by Wednesday morning settle into the lower 50s!
Wednesday looks gorgeous with mostly sunny skies. Highs will once again reach the upper 70s for the afternoon hours. Sunshine continues Thursday as temperatures will jump back into the low and middle 80s. Humidity levels will remain low through the day.
Storm chances return Friday as a cold front approaches our area. Current data is suggesting a cluster of storms will track across sections of southern Wisconsin/Michigan down through northern sections of Illinois and Indiana early Friday morning. This storm cluster attempts to track through northwest Ohio during the morning hours in a weakening state. Once this moves through and fades out, skies partially clear in the afternoon and allow for a few more storms to spark along the front Friday evening into the night, but it appears very hit and miss. Bottom-line, it is possible that Friday morning brings our highest rain chance vs. the second half of the day. We will monitor. It will be warm and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
We will keep the weekend dry and seasonably warm as the front settles just south of our area. Rain may return by Sunday night and Monday as a potent cold front approaches. Sharply cooler and drier air is showing up for Tuesday of next week in the wake of this system.