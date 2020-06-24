LIMA, Ohio - Pleasant June temperatures will continue over the next couple of days, but we are tracking the return of summer warmth and high humidity by the weekend.
TODAY: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs reaching the middle 70s. A few isolated showers and thundershowers will bubble up this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. Overall a great day for outdoor activities!
REST OF THE WORK WEEK: A warming trend will commence, with the 80s returning as early as tomorrow. Expect a good deal of sunshine, with just a few pop-up showers. A nice forecast if you are headed out to the Putnam County Fair!
THE WEEKEND: A warm and humid pattern will be firmly in place. Scattered storms appear rather likely, particularly on Saturday. We are not talking all day rains, but this may have an impact on outdoor activities. From this distance, the afternoon and evening hours appear the most likely time-frame for rain. We will be fine-tuning this forecast as we get closer.