LIMA, Ohio - The rain that began our day was a sight for sore eyes! We are running a large rainfall deficit for June, but parts of the Lima area recorded over 1" early this morning. Officially at Hometown Stations, 0.77" of rain fell. The showers have largely exited our viewing area as of 9AM.
From here on, things are looking much better. Other than a spotty shower chance through mid-afternoon, things are trending mainly dry. Skies will brighten up with some sunshine. Temperatures will reach the middle 70s and hold steady. Expect breezy winds out of the west, sustained 15-20+ mph later on today.
You can give the A/C a break for a few days! Temperatures over the next couple of nights drop into the upper 50s, with highs only in the 70s. While isolated shower chances remain, much of the time features sunshine and very pleasant conditions. This is near perfect weather if you are headed to the Putnam County Fair over the next few days.
Temperatures return to the middle 80s Friday and stay there for the weekend. A stubborn frontal boundary could spell a somewhat stormy set-up. We always say mother nature "makes up for what she loses," and that appears to be true as rain chances are increasing.