A cloudy and damp Thursday ahead with off and on showers passing through. Expect dry hours, but keep the rain gear handy. Highs should generally reach the lower 70s.
More scattered showers lift through tonight. An embedded rumble of thunder is possible. Expect muggy lows in the 60s.
Expect some sun to peek through on Friday, but widely scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected. Best chances occur in the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but summer-like storms with brief downpours and lightning will be possible. Showers should become more spotty for the evening, but a passing shower remains possible for Friday evening plans.
Finally, the weekend should be dry. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with unseasonably warm air. Highs should reach the upper 70s Saturday, then lower 80s Sunday.
Near record highs are expected on Monday, then only a slight drop in highs with mid and upper 70s through late next week. Great news for farmers - a mainly dry pattern should lead to ideal conditions for harvesting.