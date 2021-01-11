Our winter season has been off to a rather slow start in regards to snowfall and any sustained cold. Looking at our data since December 1st, our temperatures are averaging 2° above average. Although our highs have been closer to normal, our nights have been much warmer than normal, skewing the overall average. Snowfall and precipitation totals have both been lacking, somewhat atypical for a La Nina year! In fact, we are now 5" behind on snowfall since the start of meteorological winter (Dec 1) to this point. If you include November, we picked up 4". That puts our November to now snowfall at 8.4", which is still 2.9" below normal for that period.
Our week is starting off on a cloudy and cold note, but we should see at least a little sunshine develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will only rebound to near freezing.
The week ahead brings a nice warming trend. Temperatures are forecast to reach the 40s by Wednesday and Thursday. A potent cold front will bring cooler air Friday, with rather cold temperatures returning for next weekend.
No chances for rain or snow through Thursday! A few rain and snow showers arrive Thursday night, then wrap around flurries and snow showers are possible from Friday through Saturday. While snowfall appears rather minor at this distance, we could see a few snow squalls as the colder air settles in Friday night-Saturday, possibly giving us light accumulations.
A winter storm brought record setting snows to parts of the Deep South during the past 24 hours! Austin, TX averages less than 1" a winter, and parts of the Austin area had as much as 4"! Waco, TX recorded 4.4", their biggest snowfall in nearly 40 years!