LIMA, Ohio: Each day this work week has produced a 90° high, and that trend continues for the foreseeable future. We will end up near or possibly breaking a record for the most "consecutive" 90° days with the current forecast.
Sunny skies throughout the day today. Fairly comfortable before 10am, then heating up very fast. Humidity will remain low.
Your Holiday weekend brings lots of sunshine and heat. We may see a few extra clouds tomorrow, but overall no real changes to the going forecast. Highs between 90-95°. Humidity will stay in check, which is some good news.
The 90s continue next week, and it appears humidity levels will rise. This will make it more uncomfortable, and even dangerous if working outside for extended periods. Heat index temperatures may reach 100° later in the week. This humidity could fuel pop-up thunderstorms, but no major precipitation chances ahead.