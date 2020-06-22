LIMA, Ohio - After some beneficial downpours Sunday evening, we are tracking another chance for needed rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Much of our Monday will be dry as skies become partly sunny this afternoon. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out. It will be warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday Forecast

An approaching cold front will bring a scattering of showers and storms across west-central Ohio after midnight through about noon on Tuesday. Severe storms are not anticipated. Most areas should receive some rainfall. 

Futurecast Tonight

By the afternoon, rain coverage will decrease with winds picking up out of the west. This will keep our temperatures cooler with decreasing humidity levels.

Breezy Tuesday

We are in for a pretty nice mid-week with highs in the 70s!! There will be a few afternoon showers Wednesday and Thursday, but plenty of sunshine and lots of dry hours in spite of that. Heat & humidity are looking to return by the weekend.

Temperature Trend

